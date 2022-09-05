ROCKFORD—The Winnebago/Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Rockford police officer which occurred Thursday as officers responded to a domestic dispute.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said the investigation is in its preliminary stage and the investigation continues to evolve.
At about 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Rockford police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Linden Road for a domestic disturbance. The caller informed the 911 dispatchers that Peter J. Jaeger, was being verbally abusive towards her. As the situation developed, the domestic disturbance escalated. and the female caller locked herself in the bathroom while she waited for the police. During the 911 call, Jaeger could be heard yelling at the woman, claiming he may commit suicide by police when they arrive, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
A few minutes after officers arrived, they could hear the woman screaming while Peter Jaeger appeared to be breaking into the locked bathroom, according to the news release. Officers believed that the domestic disturbance became physical and they entered the house through the garage. Almost immediately after making entry, officers were confronted by Peter Jaeger who was holding a firearm. A Rockford police officer fired four times at Jaeger.
Jaeger was given medical treatment at the scene and was later transported to St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford where he later was pronounced deceased.
After the officer involved shooting, and at the request of Rockford Police Department Chief Carla Redd, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on scene and took over the investigation. Officers from Rockford Police Department will not participate in the investigation.
Task Force investigators are currently interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence from the scene, and obtaining video evidence, including officers’ body-cam footage.
The state’s attorney’s office and the integrity task force will not release video evidence during the investigation. The name of the officer involved will be released in coming days, the news release stated.