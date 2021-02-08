MADISON - The state's first community based vaccination clinic to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccine is planned to open in Rock County starting Feb. 16.
A news release from the office of Gov. Tony Evers stated the first community-based vaccination clinic will be opened in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
"Wisconsinites are working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 and put this pandemic behind us," Evers said in the news release. "Our top priority is to get folks vaccinated and to continue to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and that's going to take a team effort, not only with partners like AMI, but with every Wisconsinite practicing social distancing and wearing masks and doing their part to help prevent the spread in the meantime."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified Rock County to be the site for the first clinic after careful consideration and identifying local needs.