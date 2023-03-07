Rock County Real Estate transactions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyCity of Beloit1732 W. Grand Ave.; $47,000 on 2/20/20232865 Chatsworth Drive; $119,000 on 2/21/2023522 Liberty Ave.; $101,000 on 2/22/20231020 Portland Ave.; $61,500 on 2/23/20231736 Chapman Ave.; $95,000 on 2/23/20231038 Prairie Ave.; $79,000 on 2/24/20231407 Copeland Ave.; $160,000 on 2/24/20231939 Fairview Drive; $180,000 on 2/24/20232106 Colony Court, Unit 16; $70,000 on 2/24/2023City of Evansville9 John Lindemann Drive; $1,160,000 on 2/21/2023110 Debbie Drive; $330,000 on 2/24/2023475 W. Main St.; $258,000 on 2/24/2023City of Janesville1015 Mineral Point Ave.; $119,000 on 2/20/20231005-1007 N. Ringold St.; $245,000 on 2/21/202328 S. Sumac Drive; $192,500 on 2/21/2023303 W. Court St.; $285,000 on 2/21/20232476 Winthrop Drive; $315,500 on 2/22/20231022 N. Martin Road; $193,000 on 2/23/20231114 N. Osborne Ave.; $170,000 on 2/23/20231716 Excalibur Drive; $155,000 on 2/23/20232111 Kenwood Ave.; $285,000 on 2/24/20233237 E. Milwaukee St.; $287,500 on 2/24/20233539 Voda Drive; $429,900 on 2/24/20234621 Highview Drive; $315,000 on 2/24/2023539 S. Fremont St.; $198,000 on 2/24/2023City of Milton1010 Parkview Drive, Apt. 6; $192,000 on 2/20/2023614 E. High St.; $143,000 on 2/20/2023Town of Beloit493 E. Community Drive; $10,000 on 2/20/20232944 S. Paddock Road; $500,000 on 2/22/2023727 E. Kaleen Lane; $350,000 on 2/22/20233233 S. Riverside Drive; $143,500 on 2/24/2023Town of JanesvilleLot 95, Fieldwood Drive; $73,990 on 2/22/20234942 N. Grand Videre Drive; $88,000 on 2/24/2023Village of Clinton515 Church St.; $185,000 on 2/23/2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Director of Early Brain Development named Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime