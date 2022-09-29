Hendricks Commercial Properties recently donated $123,461 to the Rock County Cancer Coalition. Shown from left are, Lucy Beckord, Rock County Cancer Coalition executive director, Sue Griffin, vice president of Hendricks Commercial Properties and Terry Peterson, board president of Rock County Cancer Coalition.
BELOIT—Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) recently presented a $123,461 donation to the Rock County Cancer Coalition (RCCC).
The funds for the donation were raised at HCP’s 10th annual Rockin’ the Greens golf play day at the Beloit Club.
The cancer coalition works to reduce the financial burden of cancer patients within the Rock County community.
“Rock County Cancer Coalition is very special to us. We plan all year round for this special event where our associates, partners and friends come together to support this incredible cause,” says Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO at Hendricks Commercial Properties.
“On behalf of Rock County Cancer Coalition and Board of Directors, we would like to thank you for organizing this incredible event for the 10th year in a row. RCCC would not be able to do what we do and make the impact we do, without the help of HCP. Your vision to improve our community inspires us to continue to assist those who need us,” says Lucy Beckord, Executive Director at Rock County Cancer Coalition.
Since its incorporation in 2010, Rock County Cancer Coalition has granted more than $1.2 million in funding, helping over 1,400 local cancer patients, with 100 percent of the funds staying in Rock County. RCCC provides grants to patients currently undergoing treatment that may be used for rent/mortgage, utilities, internet, insurance and car payments.