Cancer coalition

Hendricks Commercial Properties recently donated $123,461 to the Rock County Cancer Coalition. Shown from left are, Lucy Beckord, Rock County Cancer Coalition executive director, Sue Griffin, vice president of Hendricks Commercial Properties and Terry Peterson, board president of Rock County Cancer Coalition.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) recently presented a $123,461 donation to the Rock County Cancer Coalition (RCCC).

The funds for the donation were raised at HCP’s 10th annual Rockin’ the Greens golf play day at the Beloit Club.

Recommended for you