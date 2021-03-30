JANESVILLE — Orthopedic surgeons at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital say the use of a robot in some surgeries has allowed for more precision, and there has been evidence of improved patient outcomes.
The Mako Robot has been used at St. Mary’s Hospital since 2018 for total knee and total hip replacement surgeries. The technology has been used across the nation for more than a decade.
St. Mary’s Hospital is the only hospital in Rock County to utilize the Mako Robot.
Dr. Brian Keys, an orthopedic surgeon at St. Mary’s Hospital, said the Mako Robot was used in 65 procedures in 2018. That number nearly tripled to 192 procedures in 2019 and in 2020, 252 procedures were performed with the Mako Robot.
The technology allows the surgeon to adjust elements of the surgical procedure to fit the individual patient.
It allows the surgical team to customize the placement of knee or hip replacement material and maximize function for the patient.
Keyes said everyone’s knee ligaments are different. This technology allows surgeons to make adjustments suited for each patient.
“We’re still doing surgical dissection, but this allows us to hit the target exactly,” Keyes said.
Dr. Kashif Ali, orthopedic surgeon/sports medicine specialist, said the robot is another surgical tool to help patients.
“It’s more of a tool to improve precision. It’s like using GPS instead of a map to find your destination,” Alli said.
Greg Martins of Beloit was having severe pain in both of his knees before he had knee replacement surgery at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital.
“The best way to describe it was it was like someone shoving knives in my knees,” he said.
He said the doctors told him the cartilage was nearly all gone and he was down to “bone on bone.”
After the team did the knee replacement surgery using the Mako Robot, the pain he had been experiencing was gone.
“I was walking within hours after both my knees were replaced,” he said.
The process starts with a preoperative CT scan, which allows the surgical team to create a plan suited specifically for the patient. It helps the team place the implant more precisely and to plan for the most efficient cutting of soft tissue.
Ali said in most cases, there is less soft tissue dissection and less loss of blood—meaning less post-operative pain and quicker recovery for the patient.
“I have found this technology has been very beneficial for very complex cases,” Keyes said.
Both Keyes and Ali went through extensive formal training in the use of the Mako Robot. Also other members of the surgical team have gone through extensive training.
Ali said the team now is looking at ways to use the Mako Robot in shoulder replacement surgery, and he expects the team will be able to be doing this type of surgery with the robot in about two years.