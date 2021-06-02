DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers dropped the second game of a six-game series with Quad Cities Wednesday night, losing 6-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
The Snappers opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by Will Banfield that plated Thomas Jones.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Tyler Gentry crunched a three-run homer on a full count against Beloit starter Kyle Nicolas to make it 3-1.
The second inning was more of the same, this time with Nick Loftin taking Nicolas deep on a two-run shot to make it 5-1.
Quad Cities scored two more in the fifth before the Snappers cut the lead to 7-2 in the sixth when Marcos Rivera scored on a wild pitch.
Gentry hit his second homer of the game in the seventh to make it 9-2, while Kameron Mizner hit a two-run shot in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-4.
After Eric Cole cracked his third homer in the eighth to make it 11-4, Troy Johnston came home on a balk to close out the scoring in the game.
Nicolas allowed five runs in three innings, and the Beloit bullpen fared no better, allowing six runs in five innings.
The two teams meet Thursday at 6:35 p.m.