WHITEWATER—Less than a week after UW-Whitewater officials told the Whitewater City Council that “there isn’t anything we can do,” to prevent large off-campus parties, the university has reversed course.
In a Monday announcement, Interim Chancellor Greg Cook said the university “will invoke state law and UW System policy” that allows the Dean of Students Office to discipline students for behavior on and off campus if that behavior:
“Presents or may present a danger or threat to the health or safety of themselves or others.”
“Or seriously impairs the university’s ability to fulfill its teaching, research, or public service missions.”
Cook in the announcement said UW-W would be “fooling ourselves” if officials and students don’t think the university might have to take actions similar to those at UW-Madison and UW-La Crosse, who have had to move to virtual instruction and quarantine dorms.
This topic of jurisdiction and enforcement came up at a Sept. 9 special Whitewater City Council meeting where elected officials decided against a mass-gathering ordinance the university had asked for because, largely, UW-W officials said they lacked standing to take action against off-campus behavior.