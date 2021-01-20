SOUTH BELOIT - Several residents have objected to a new city ordinance that restricts parking of recreational vehicles on driveways in the city.
A few months ago, the South Beloit City Council updated its ordinance regarding the parking of recreational vehicles, including campers and boats, on residential driveways. Some residents recently received citations for violation of the ordinance and they voiced their objections at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Jay Jackson said he is circulating a petition in opposition to the new restrictions.
Others said they really don't see why parking a recreational vehicle on private property is hurting anything.
Mayor Ted Rehl said the council adopted the ordinance changes because city officials had been receiving complaints about residents parking recreational vehicles on driveways year-round. Rehl said the council crafted a compromise ordinance that allows people to park the vehicles on front driveways during the season when they are most in use.
The ordinance allows residents to park on driveways in the front part of the property between April and October. For the rest of the year, residents can park the vehicles along the side of their property or in the back of the property as long as they are parked on a pad or appropriate surface.
City Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski pointed out that South Beloit's ordinance is more lenient than surrounding communities, including Rockford, Rockton, and Machesney Park.
One resident objecting to the ordinance implied council member Ryan Adleman voted for the ordinance because he had a relative who owns a storage business. Adleman responded, saying his uncle once owned a storage business, but he sold the business to a national company about two years ago, long before the ordinance was proposed.
Adleman did say he thought the communication with the public about the ordinance could have been better. He added that the council still has to make decisions that are fair to everyone.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald suggested the city hold off on issuing citations until after the summer to allow residents to become more familiar with the new law.
No action was taken at Tuesday's city council meeting.