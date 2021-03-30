BELOIT — Home values in Beloit increased in 2020 as residential development continues in the Greater Beloit Area.
Century21 real estate agent Michael Marquette said when the pandemic hit, home sales “slowed down dramatically,” but increased by mid-year.
“We were down 25% in the second quarter, but ramped up in the second half of the year,” Marquette said. “We really had a resurgence in the summer and the fall. We caught up from that slowdown.”
From 2018 to 2019, home prices in Beloit increased by 9% and that increase was even larger in 2020, Marquette said, as prices jumped on average by 12%.
“Sale prices of existing inventory really jumped and part of it had to do with the limited inventory, low interest rates and new construction,” Marquette added.
Marquette said major points of growth for single-family residential construction in Beloit have been in the subdivisions of Blackhawk Run, Walnut Grove and the Oaks second expansion.
Growth in the Eagles Ridge subdivision continues as New Leaf Homes continues to be granted permits and build homes in the area. Two additional plats for 51 single-family lots have been approved by the city as infrastructure work is underway.
Multi-family development, from condominiums to apartments, continues both in outlying areas like the Gateway and in the heart of downtown Beloit.
Two additional buildings at Hawk’s Ridge will add 150 apartment units culminating in $22.8 million in assessed property value as residential growth in the Gateway area continues.
Construction continues on the Wright and Wagner Lofts building at the corner of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Beloit as Hendricks Commercial Properties looks to hold onto the historic feel of the site.
The 74,600-square-foot, 54-unit residential apartment community builds off the success of the Phoenix Apartments that opened in 2014 on Grand Avenue, with demand still high for downtown housing. The approximate unit size will be 965 square-feet.
The project will eventually include three buildings near 200 W. Grand Avenue, the site of a former railway station, dairy and Kerry Ingredients production facility.
“As far as design goes, we are using a tumbled brick to stay with a brick finish that was used back at the turn of the 20th century,” HCP Midwest Region Vice President of Development Dan Barkes said. “We are using board form concrete that was commonly used in that time period.”
Marquette said the pandemic changed how families approached home buying and also how they approached home renovations, with the pandemic being a boon for renovations and do-it-yourself projects.
“Priorities changed in 2020,” Marquette said. “We saw an emphasis on lot size, swimming pools, home office space and in-home gyms.”
Lookabel Construction partner Grant Abel said development in the Town of Beloit was going strong, especially in Blackhawk Run. Lookabel has built around a dozen homes in the area since 2018, with around eight single-family lots and 12 condominium lots left for future development.
“I think people have seen the downtown Beloit area improve and there are more things to do down there and new employers from different sectors are bringing people here,” Abel said.
Abel said families were seeking home office space more than ever before as employees look to settle into a new work environment caused by the pandemic.
Challenges facing contractors since the pandemic are supply shortages, Abel said, only increasing the competition between developers.
“This is a competitive market and you have to be pliable to the interest of our clients,” Abel said.
With demand higher than ever, Marquette said he expects 2021 to see many of the same trends continue in Beloit.