JANESVILLE—No room at the church?
That might be the ironic outcome this year on Christmas Eve, which marks that most famous night when there was no room at the inn for a carpenter and his pregnant wife.
The problem, of course, is COVID-19.
“Obviously, every church is having to rethink what Christmas Eve will look like,” said the Rev. Steve Scott, pastor of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.
Churches plan to spread people out in the pews and require masks to defeat those airborne, virus-carrying droplets people expel when they sneeze or sing.
That means churches at 25% capacity, rather than the traditional Christmas Eve bursting-at-the-seams.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Janesville is one of many churches that are adding services and requiring families to make reservations to ensure they have a place in the pews.
“While registering for worship likely feels strange to most of us, it is an especially helpful tool as we strive to maintain distance between households,” St. Paul’s says on its website.
Hundreds normally would push St. Paul’s to its capacity on Christmas Eve, said the Rev. Dan Decker, pastor. But at 25%, capacity is 150.
So St. Paul’s increased its Christmas Eve services from three to five. Decker is confident that will suffice.
Multiple pastors said they don’t think they will have to turn people away, but at least one local church warned in its bulletin that people should be understanding if they run out of room.
Christmas Eve will be different this year, even for those who get a seat in the pews. That should come as no surprise to congregations that have already felt the sting of not being able to worship with their communities.
Among those that have not had services in their churches since the end of March are Cargill United Methodist and Rock Prairie Presbyterian. They have instead held livestreamed or outdoor services.
“We desperately want to be back together. We have a plan for when we can reopen, but I guess one of the things Presbyterians are known for is, we have the Bible in one hand and newspapers and science in the other,” said Rock Prairie pastor Rev. Gail Monsma.