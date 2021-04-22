Dana Kelly from the Norwegian American Genealogical Center & Naeseth Library will discuss some strategies for researching Norwegian ancestors during a Zoom event set for 1:30 p.m. May 1, in a program presented through the Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society.
Dana Kelly serves as the Executive Director of the Norwegian American Genealogical Society & Naeseth Library. An avid genealogist, her passion for family history led her to a Scandinavian Studies degree from UW-Madison where she learned to speak, read and write Norwegian. She serves on the board of directors for the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society and the Dane County area Genealogical Society.
Please email wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get your ZOOM link before noon on the day of the event. Your sign-in information will be emailed to you a few days before the event.