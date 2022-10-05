CINCINNATI—The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs.
Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season.
“Ending with a win is nice,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “From this seat, the sound I want to hear is the pop of champagne at some point.”
Bote hit a three-run homer before Chicago broke open the game with a six-run sixth capped by Zach McKinstry’s three-run homer.
The Cubs won eight of their last 10 games, including a sweep of a three-game series against the Reds over the weekend..
“It was a lot of fun watching these guys play,” Chicago starter Adrian Sampson said. ”How it ended up is exciting for me.”
PRO FOOTBALL
• EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.—Quarterback Daniel Jones’ sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt good when he was on the field.
“Yeah, it felt good to get out there and then working with the trainers and, you know, I made a lot of progress last couple of days,” Jones said.
• BEREA, Ohio—Myles Garrett high-stepped through a stretching drill, turned and winked at cameras chronicling his every move.
Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, Garrett seemed excited to be back practicing with the Browns.
Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end returned to the field Wednesday for the first time since sustaining several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road and flipped his Porsche.
AUTO RACING
• CONCORD, N.C. (AP)—NASCAR on Wednesday levied a heavy fine against Kevin Harvick, one of the most outspoken drivers about safety concerns on the Next Gen car, for alleged modifications found on his Ford at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR docked both Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing 100 points each, fined crew chief Rodney Childers $100,000 and suspended Childers for the next four races. NASCAR said the penalties were for “modification of a single source supplied part.”
NASCAR has a reputation for making things difficult for teams that for various reasons the sanctioning body finds out of line. Harvick’s rants last week about the safety of the Next Gen car may have been why the No. 4 Ford was selected to be taken from Talladega to its North Carolina R&D Center for a deeper inspection.