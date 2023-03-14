CHICAGO (AP)—Taylor Raddysh scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Boston 6-3 on Tuesday night, handing the NHL-leading Bruins a second straight regulation loss for the first time this season.

Raddysh’s first career hat trick gave him 20 goals this season and six in his last four games. Chicago ended a three-game slide (0-2-1).

