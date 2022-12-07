Zoe (Hanson) Cujak

August 23, 1961 - December 4, 2022 Lexington, SC - Zoe Lena Hanson Cujak passed away on December 4, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was born August 23, 1961 to Kenneth and Dianne Hanson (Radde) in Janesville, Wisconsin.
She was raised in Beloit, where she cultivated lifelong friendships with elementary school pals. She cared about others throughout her life. A classically trained nurse turned Bolivian alpaca farmer, Zoe loved helping nurses become their best clinicians and caretakers. She left nursing to be a nurse educator, and then moved to management and eventually the Dean of Health Service and Public Safety at the Fox Valley Technical College. Zoe led the college and her team through ups, downs, transitions, changes, and growth. When she retired in 2021, Zoe left a team of people ready to carry the torch into the next generation of education. She relocated to Lexington South Carolina in 2021 to be the loving arms her granddaughter would run to.
She leaves behind Mark, her husband of 38 years; sons, Matthew (Marie), Benjamin (Jane); granddaughter, Charlotte, and beloved but snippy Corgi, Wynnie.
Zoe was a light to all those she encountered and helped to educate and inspire countless nurses and public safety workers across America.