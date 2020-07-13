Yvonne "Vonnie" Massey-Gagne

(NEE: Buchman) - July 3, 2020
Sheboygan, WI -- YVONNE "VONNIE" MAE MASSEY-GAGNE
(NEE: BUCHMANN) (formerly of West Allis and Beloit) - Mrs. Yvonne Massey-Gagne, 81, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Friday, July 3, 2020. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, July 18, 2020 for a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Memorials have been suggested to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Vonnie and her family. Please see the see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000
