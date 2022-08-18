Yvonne "Bonnie" Mayfield

August 24, 1938 - August 17, 2022
Beloit, WI - Yvonne E. "Bonnie" Mayfield, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in her home.
She was born on August 24, 1938 in Stevens Point, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Marian (Hopp) Hartley. Bonnie was a 1956 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Wayne Mayfield on September 1, 1956 in St. Jude Catholic Church of Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on October 20, 1996.
Bonnie was formerly employed by Freeman Shoes, Kerry Ingredients, OMC and ALT Dental. Most importantly though, she was a homemaker for her six children. Bonnie was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191 and the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post 2306 Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Bonnie loved to spend time camping at her trailer at Lake Mason.
Survivors include her children, Steven (Elizabeth) Mayfield of Beloit, WI, Barbara (Curt) Terry of Janesville, WI, Brian (Debbie) Mayfield of Holman, WI, and Bradley Mayfield of Beloit, WI; like a daughter, Lori Goff of Beloit, WI; 20 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joan Swinehart of Antigo, WI and Joanne Hartley of Beloit, WI; brother-in-law, Logan (Bertha) Swinehart of Avoca, WI; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents; sons, Craig and Michael; daughter, Lisa Mayfield; two brothers, Arlo and Erwin; two sisters, Annette Alt and Alice May; and special friend, Wesley Wadel.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., assisted the family with arrangements.
Bonnie's family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice Nurse Schulte, CNA Jenna, Social Worker Julie and Chaplain Nancy for the wonderful care that was given to mom during her illness.
A memorial in her name will be established at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
