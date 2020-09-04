February 13, 1932 - September 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Yvonne B. James, 88, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the parents of Oscar J. "Swede" and Genevieve (Bellard) Olson on February 13, 1932 in Beloit, WI. Yvonne, often known as Vonnie, graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1951. On January 19, 1952 Yvonne Beatrice Olson married Arthur Allen James at the First Presbyterian Church in Beloit, WI. Part of Yvonne's life she lived in South Beloit, IL and then eventually moved to Beloit, WI. Due to her husband's health, Yvonne's last few months she resided with her daughter, Vickie and son-in-law Jeff. She would go Up North to their vacation home and would love to sit on the decks to watch the birds, deer, fox and other wildlife that would come into the yard. They would also go on day trips together. She would come back to Beloit and ask, "When are we going Up North again"?
Yvonne could have a silly sense of humor at times and some of her unique sayings were: "For Pity Sakes and Yay Big". In her younger years she loved to waterski, bowl, and golf. Art and Yvonne were in a square dance group. Yvonne's favorite holiday was Christmas. She would go all out decorating and making a spread of food and would be excited for the family to come and celebrate on Christmas Eve. Art and Yvonne had a family cottage in Albany, WI, which she loved going to. She loved the outdoors, watching canoes go down the Sugar River and all wildlife especially the geese. Her grandsons Jeffrey and Jason would bring their children to the cottage on the weekends and she would love to see the great grandchildren playing on the water and later in the evening they would grill out together.
Survived by her husband, Arthur James; two loving children, Arthur Reginald "Reggie" (Karen) James and Vickie (Jeff) Letcher; son Reggie has two sons, Arthur C. "Chad" James, Kellen (Ellen) James both of Beloit, WI; daughter Vickie has twin sons, Jeffrey (Katie) Letcher Jr. of Albany, WI, and Jason (Cassandra) Letcher of Brodhead, WI; Yvonne especially loved her five great grandchildren: Ashley Letcher, Jacob Letcher, Jeb Letcher, Skylar Stanley and Ciara Letcher. Preceded in death is her much missed mother Genevieve (Grandma Gen) on March 13, 1982 and her sister Beverly Jean Chilson on August 21, 2011 and her father Oscar "Swede" Olson.
Special to her heart was her two nephews Kevin and his wife Tami Chilson of Winsted, MN and Mark and his wife Clare Chilson of Dayton, OH.
Private family services will be held for Yvonne. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Marquardt Hospice and Matthew, Yvonne's in-home care giver, who helped with the passionate and loving care of her.