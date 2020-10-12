May 23, 1984 - October 4, 2020
Beloit, WI - Yolanda M. Lozoya, 36, a loving mother, daughter, partner, sister, aunt and friend earned her angel wings on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Yolanda was born May 23, 1984, in Beloit, WI. She is the daughter of Kaylene Lozoya. She graduated from South Beloit High School in 2002. Yolanda spent most of her adult career caring for special needs individuals and the elderly. She worked for Dungarvin Inc. up until March 2019, where she was awarded Wisconsin Direct Support Professional of the Year.
Yolanda was a caring mother who loved both her daughters with every ounce of her soul. She was an amazing beautiful person to be around, who was not afraid to tell you the hard truth. Her fighting spirit matched her brave personality. She fought as long as she could and gave her family and friends many memories that will be cherished forever.
She is survived by her daughters, Talia Lozoya and Zy'ahna Hale; significant other, Aldred (DT) Hale, along with his daughters Kylin Weber and Alasia Hale; her mother, Kaylene Lozoya; two sisters, Patricia (Graper) Madru and Kalinda (Keith) Shultz; two nieces, NaTaysia and Gianna Griffin; two nephews, Kavant and Kavarian Shultz; lifelong friends, Jodi Rainey and Gabrielle Toles; numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and friends, who all loved her dearly.
A special thank you for all the help and support provided by her aunt Debbie Perez and family friend Elena Munoz.
Funeral service for Yolanda will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.