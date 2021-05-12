April 5, 1938 - May 7, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Winston "Cowboy" Moore, 83, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Winston was born on April 5, 1938 in Magnolia, Arkansas, the son of Sam Moore and Bertha Lee (Dale) Moore and was raised by his father and stepmother, Sam and Lernell Moore. When Winston was a young boy the family moved to Chicago, Illinois where he graduated high school. Winston married the former Mary Louise Carr on April 15, 1961 in South Beloit, Illinois.
Winston was employed as a forklift driver at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin, retiring in 2000 after twenty-five years of employment. Prior to that Winston was employed as a cook at various restaurants including B-B's BBQ, The Wagon Wheel, KFC, IHOP, and the Holiday Inn in South Beloit, Illinois. He had also worked at Beloit Corporation, Warner Brake, Beans Shoe Repair, the Ellis Theater, and Mary J's Western Store. Winton enjoyed bowling, and taking annual fishing trips, and deer and bear hunting trips to Canada. He was the dad everyone would see roller skating up and down Wisconsin Avenue with his boom-box.
Winston is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Moore of Beloit; daughters, Valarie Moore, and Vernetta (Elton) Farr both of Beloit; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Ramona) Moore of Bolingbrook, Illinois; sisters, Patricia (Jimmy) Wade of Berkeley, Illinois, Linda Moore of Joliet, Illinois, and Debbie Moore of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; godmother, "Mamma Rose" Slaughter of Summit Argo, Illinois; sister-in-law, Beverly Carr-Phason of South Beloit, Illinois; brother-in-law, Cleveland (Bette) Carr, Jr of Beloit, Wisconsin good friends, Larry Armstrong, Richard Hammond, Steve Marshall, Melvin Wainwright, Lamont Weaver, Bobby Weaver, Pedro Hobson, and Rudy Mahan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sammy Joe Moore; sisters, Irma Jean Moore, Elizabeth Faye Johnson, and Jeanette Hall; father and mother-in-law, Cleve and Celestine Carr; sisters-in-law, Delores Carr, and Kathy Vance.
A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. A private celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 followed by committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.