April 30, 1932 - April 5, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Wilma W. Dorr, 87, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in her home. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Kanorado, KS, the daughter of John and Wilhelmina (Wurster) Wahl. Wilma was a 1949 graduate of Wilmont High School, Wilmont, WI. She married John "Jack" Dorr on January 10, 1953 in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on December 8, 2017. Wilma began her career in 1976 working for the City of Beloit Housing Authority, retiring in 1998 as the City Housing Inspector. She loved her family and her farmhouse more than anything else.
Survivors include her daughter, Jacquelyn Dorr of Beloit, WI; nieces, Marsha Nielsen of Wadsworth, IL and Sara Dorr of Milwaukee, WI; and her two cats, Peggy and Andy. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Jody Covington; brother, John Wahl; sister, Louise Nielsen; and brother-in-law, Paul Nielsen.
A Graveside Service for Wilma will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 in East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for the wonderful care given to Wilma and to Dr. Gold for caring for our family all these years.
