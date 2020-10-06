November 9, 1933 - October 4, 2020
Beloit, WI- Wilma J. Matchett age 86 of Beloit died Sunday October 4, 2020 at UW hospital in Madison. She was born November 9, 1933 to the late Hurley and Willa (Shockley) Henderson in Bowling Green, MO. Wilma's mother died during childbirth and her father married Ora Myers who loved and raised Wilma as her own. She married Duane R. Matchett on September 23, 1955 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Clinton, WI. Wilma was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed a long and successful career in retail sales. Wilma worked as an Elizabeth Arden representative at the Boston Store in Janesville and was awarded four E.A. Dream Vacations for her continual outstanding sales record, retiring in 2006. During retirement, Wilma enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events and activities. She will be remembered for her strong sense of faith.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Matchett; her four children, James Hale, Melody (Roderick) Stanton, Teresa Matchett and Michael (Melody) Matchett; her three grandchildren, Justin Stanton, Ian Matchett and Ambria Matchett. She is further survived by her brother, Larry Henderson and three sisters, Ima Carroll, Connie Berry and Linda (Gene) Langford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Davey Henderson and her sister, Margie Needham.
Wilma's Private Family Service with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating will be held at a later date. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial's may be directed to the Rock Co. Humane Society, Boys Town or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Matchett Family on our website.
