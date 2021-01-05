January 28, 1941 - December 26, 2020
Beloit, WI - Willis Eugene "Gene" Haseman, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Gene was born on January 28, 1941 in Beloit, the son of Willis and Marion L. (Mclain) Haseman. He attended elementary and middle schools in Shopiere, Wisconsin, and high school in Clinton, Wisconsin. Gene married the former Carol J. McMillin on June 29, 1963 at Shopiere Congregational Church. Gene was employed as a machinist and tool and die maker at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Janesville, Wisconsin for over 32 years, retiring on January 1, 2001.
Gene was a member of the Moose Club in Beloit. He was a former member of the National Rifle Association and the Beloit Rifle Club. Gene enjoyed reading, working on cars, collecting LP's, 45 records, and 8 track tapes. During his life his collection had grown to more than a thousand copies. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his buddies, shooting powder rifles, and traveling in his motorhome with his wife and children. Years ago Gene acquired a Farmall Model-H Tractor that was actually manufactured on the day he himself was born. Gene could often be found with his tractor at various tractor pull competitions, tractor shows and meets, and pulling a float in the annual Shopiere Forth of July Parade.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol; children, Tammy Haseman, David (Carleen) Haseman, Melissa (Kevin) Sarto, Stephanie (Dan) Hartzell; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anna May Grover. He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, James Haseman.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect Street Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Chaplin Mark Maxted of Beloit Regional Hospice officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Committal at Shopiere Cemetery will follow the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.