September 15, 1947 - June 13, 2022
Beloit, WI - Willie Echols Williams, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Willie was born in Houston, Mississippi on September 15, 1947, the firstborn son to Willie Williams and Rosie Lee (Evans) Williams.
Willie grew up in Houston, Mississippi and graduated from Houston High School in 1966 before moving to Beloit. Since living in Beloit, Willie was employed by Beloit Corporation, Lock Joint and Chrysler Corporation as an electrician, where he retired after forty-two years. He was joined in holy matrimony to Geneva Conner on October 3, 1970, in Beloit, Wisconsin at New Zion Baptist Church where he was also a member.
Willie was an extremely talented musician and played bass guitar for the Skylark Gospel Singers. He was an avid fisherman and went fishing whenever he had the chance. Away from the water he enjoyed watching baseball, football, and basketball. The St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Bucks being his favorite teams. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife and spending quality time with his grandchildren and his many "favorites"
cousins.
Willie is survived by his wife, Geneva Williams; son, Stephan" Chris" Vance; grandchildren, Chandani Williams-Vance, Chanel Williams-Vance; siblings, Delvia Johnson, Sabrina Evans, Robert (Patricia Lomax) Evans; aunts, Georgia Gordon, Allie Harrell, Nettie Wade, Kathleen Williams, and Alice Evans; nieces, Nekeena Evans, Nichole (Lamond) Jones; nephews, Marlon (Monica Skaggs) Conner, Donta (Tara) Evans, Jeremiah Johnson, Myles Beausoliel, Masen Beausoliel, Jason King, Otis Conner; sister-in-law Jacqueline King; brother-in-law, Fred Wynn; along with numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Sallie Williams; an uncle who was like a brother, Dannie Evans; maternal grandparents, Reverend William Glover and Neddie Bell Evans; paternal grandparents, Evie and Leona Williams; father and mother-in-law, Otis and Willie Mae Conner; brothers-in-law, Otis Conner, and Charles King; sister-in-law, Rosie Conner-Wynn; along with six maternal aunts and three maternal uncles; six maternal aunts and four maternal uncles; along with numerous other relatives.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend James M. Ivy officiating. Visitation with the family is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, Wisconsin will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com