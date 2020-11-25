Williams "Jammer" Nehls

August 20, 1936 - November 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Beloit - William "Jammer" Nehls, age 84, passed away on November 23, 2020 while at his home.
William was born on August 20, 1936 in Beloit, the son of Albert and Eleanor (Waugh) Nehls.
William retired from GM in 2000 after 46 years of service. He enjoyed playing baseball and bowling when he was younger. He also enjoyed throwing horse shoes, playing cards at the Janesville VFW and recently enjoyed spending time on his new smart phone playing slot machine games and going on Facebook.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2020.
William is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Rea and Tracy Alvarez (David Ibarra); 12 grandchildren, Carmen Rea, Ricardo Rea, Alexis Rea, Adriana Alvarez, Cheyenne Nehls, Rafael Martinez, Elena Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Esperanza Alvarez, Dario Alvarez, Analiese Alvarez and Noah Alvarez; 8 great grandchildren, Travis, Braydon, Bryson, Zara, Lonato, Eliana, Mateo and Emmanuel; 3 siblings, Beverly (Dan) Nehls-Brockwell of Orfordville, James Nehls and Bonnie Nehls-Wehmeyer and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Donna Nehls, a daughter, Colleen Ward in 2014 and his two wives, Patricia in 1968 and Elaine on October 28, 1989.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
Funeral services will be held at the Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 E. Cranston Road in Beloit on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the funeral home prior from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Cremation rites will be accorded afterwards.
