William Schultz

August 1, 1927 - February 12, 2023 South Beloit, IL - William Alfred "Bill" Schultz, 95, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Highview in the Woodlands.
Bill was born on August 1, 1927 in Sparta, WI, the son of Edith and Alfred Schultz. Bill married Viviene Arlene (Whitinger) Schultz on June 27, 1947. They were happily married for 60 years before her passing.
He grew up on the farm in Wilton, WI. Bill served in the US Navy during World War II in 1945-1946 and was honorably discharged. He went back to Wilton and graduated from Wilton High School in 1947. Bill met and married Viviene and they moved to Beloit, WI, where he was employed by Freeman Shoe. They built their home in South Beloit, IL and expanded their family. Bill was employed as a part time officer with the South Beloit Police Department and full time at South Beloit Schools as Building & Grounds Coordinator - truant officer and bus driver. He retired as Building & Grounds Coordinator from Kinnikinnick School District in 1987.
Bill was an avid woodcarver and dog lover. Bill was an active Boy Scout Master for 25 years and during that time, received the Silver Beaver Award and Order of the Arrow. Bill manned the grill for South Beloit's National Night Out and cookouts at the South Beloit Police and Fire Stations. He was a huge dog lover. Bill enjoyed a hearty breakfast, camping and fishing with family, playing cards and cribbage, visiting with family and friends, and good food (don't forget the Ketchup!).
Survivors include his loving children, Larry (Nancy) Schultz, Dean (Linda) Schultz, and Lynette (Mario) Moreno; wonderful grandchildren, Mike (Lisa) Schultz, Bob (Karen) Schultz, Carson (Crystal) Partlow, Kelly Schultz, Nick (Marissa) Kaylor, Spencer Schultz, Sydney Schultz, and Cameron (Kiana) Moreno; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous fond cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; wife, Viviene Schultz, and her parents; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah (Phil) Partlow; brothers, Gib (Virginia) Schultz and Gary (Marea) Schultz; sister, Joyce Schultz; brothers-in-law, Jim (Trudy) Whitinger, and Lee (Charlotte) Whitinger.
A Memorial Gathering for Bill will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Military Rites will be accorded by the VFW Post #2306 at 6:45 p.m. Inurnment will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wilton, WI, at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Highview in the Woodlands and Northern Illinois Hospice for their compassion and care to Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the family.