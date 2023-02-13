William Schultz

August 1, 1927 - February 12, 2023 South Beloit, IL - William Alfred "Bill" Schultz, 95, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Highview in the Woodlands.

Bill was born on August 1, 1927 in Sparta, WI, the son of Edith and Alfred Schultz. Bill married Viviene Arlene (Whitinger) Schultz on June 27, 1947. They were happily married for 60 years before her passing.

