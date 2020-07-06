October 24, 1947 - June 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- William S. Tavarres, age 72, of Beloit died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born October 24, 1947 to the late Waldemar and Gladys (Farr) Tavarres in Beloit, WI. William graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1965. He completed his education at Jamaica College in Kingston, Jamaica. William married Jo Anne Jennnings on May 28, 1993 in Rockford. He was an accomplished musician, playing the alto & baritone saxophone in the band, Seven Shades of Brown for many years. William most recently worked as a car salesman and owned & operated his own computer repair business.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Tavarres; his sons: William S. Tavarres Jr. of Grand Prairie, TX, Robert E. Tavarres of Cohoes, NY, Cornelius F. (Kimberly) Tavarres of Queensbury, NY and Jason (Dara) Lubs of Chippewa, Falls, WI; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; the mother of his children, Dorothy Willis Tavarres; his two brothers, Tommy Jones and Ronald Jones; his sister, Theresa Smithson and his additional siblings: Linval, Roy, Veronica, Gladys & Rose all of Falmouth, Jamaica. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Tavarres family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.