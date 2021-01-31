June 29, 1944 - January 25, 2021
South Beloit, IL - William S Grawey III, 76, of South Beloit, IL died peacefully at 10:58 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 with family by his side.
He was born on June 29, 1944 in Wakefield, MI, the son of William and Marvel (Morris) Grawey JR.
He married the former Evelyn McGurk on March 2,1990 in Rockford, Illinois.
Bill enjoyed gardening and canning, fishing and his time as a school bus driver.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn Grawey; son William Grawey; daughter Dawn (Grawey) Deckert; step daughter Jenny Carlson; three grandchildren Brandy Duncan, Patrick Pasch and Noah Avery; brothers Morris (Donna) Grawey of Chatham, IL and Glibert Grawey of Rockford, IL. Sisters Bonnie Grawey of Salem, OR, Kathy Thorson of Ft. Wayne, IN and Maude Pauletto of Issaquah, WA.
Predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
A walk through memorial visitation following COVID 19 regulations with social distancing and masks required, will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home-Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 with details to follow.