Clinton, WI - William R. King, III, 56, of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Bill came into this world on Father's Day - June 20, 1965 at Beloit Hospital, weighing 8lbs 15 oz, 21 inches. His family lived on Garfield Ave in Beloit until he turned 8 years old. At this time his family moved to rural Clinton, attending Clinton schools until he graduated in 1983. Bill worked at Beloit Corporation for many years and more recently with his father at Bill Kings Body Shop & Used Cars in South Beloit, IL. Bill's interests were repairing and restoring collectible cars. His pride being his 1969 Chevy Camaro. Other interests included flower gardening, landscaping, remodeling his home and cooking.
He is survived by his son Joshua of Louisville, KY. His parents, Alice King of Clinton, Bill King Jr. of South Beloit, IL, Brother: Christopher of Beloit and sister Susan of So. Beloit Il. Several nieces and a nephew.
A Celebration of Life for Bill will be at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front Street, Clinton. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
