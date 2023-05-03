William R. "Bill" Connell

September 7, 1949 - April 28, 2023 Janesville, WI - Reverend Father William Robert Connell entered peacefully to eternal life on April 28, 2023 at the age of 73 at the SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center, Madison, succumbing to a long battle with a neurological disorder. He was born on September 7, 1949, in Janesville, WI to Robert and Catherine. Fr. Bill was eight of eleven children and was raised on a dairy farm on the west side of Janesville. Father Connell is survived by his siblings Barb Curtis; Jim (Janice); John (Phyllis); Mary Joan Rebout; Peg (Marc) Gaida; Marilyn Runaas; Carolyn (Jan) Peterson; and Mike (Terri). Fr. Bill was also survived by 24 nieces and nephews; 48 great nieces and nephews; 19 great-great nieces and nephews with 3 more on the way.
He is predeceased by his parents, Robert (2000) and Catherine (1985) (Howard) Connell and two brothers: Joseph (1951) and Daniel (1994).
After attending Grade School at Willowdale, Hillcrest, and St. Patrick schools, Janesville, and High School at Holy Name Seminary, Madison, Fr. Connell attended Edgewood College, Madison, St. Francis Seminary, Milwaukee, and completed his collegiate studies, including philosophy and theology, at St. John University in Collegeville, Minnesota. Fr. Connell was ordained to the sacred priesthood by The Most Reverend Cletus F. O'Donnell, Bishop of Madison, on May 23, 1975 at St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison.
Fr. Connell began serving in the Diocese of Madison as Associate Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Madison; Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Beloit, and St. Dennis Parish, Madison. He continued his service in the diocese as Pastor of St. Jude Parish, Beloit; Holy Mother of Consolation Parish, Oregon, and St. Stephen Parish, Clinton, from which he retired from full-time active ministry due to health concerns as Pastor Emeritus. He served as an Instructor and Dean of Students at Holy Name Seminary, Madison. Fr. Connell also served as Chaplain of: the Madison Serra Club, Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Lakes Council, and Knights of Columbus Holy Mother of Consolation Council, Founding Chaplin.
While at SSM Health St. Mary's Care Center, Bill forged many special friendships. The Family would like to thank each and every staff member for their tremendous support for the past 5 years. Also, special thanks to Hospice-SSM Health at Home for the end of life care they provided to Bill and the family. Lastly, thank you so much to all of the people who remained in faithful contact through correspondences via mail, phone or in person, it meant the world to Fr. Bill.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1250 E. Racine Street, Janesville, Wisconsin, on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:00 am. The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of Madison, will celebrate the Holy Mass, with The Reverend Monsignor Lawrence Bakke as homilist. Visitation at St. John Vianney Catholic Church will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 2 pm-6 pm and on Monday from 10 am to 11 am before the Funeral Mass. Interment will take place after Mass at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville.
A Live stream of the service will be available through St. John Vianney- sjv.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church or your favorite charitable organization in memory of Fr. Bill.