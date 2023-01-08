William Pratt

June 3, 1932 - January 3, 2023 Beloit, WI - William H. "Bill" Pratt, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 3, 1932, in South Beloit, IL, the son of Frederick and Mary (Hayes) Pratt. Bill was a 1951 South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. Bill married Evalyn Johnson on April 7, 1952 in St. Peter's Catholic Church of South Beloit, IL. She predeceased him on November 28, 2022.
Bill was formerly employed by Warner Electric for 43 years. He managed the model shop and was known as "the man who can make one of anything." Bill was a devoted Catholic and started as an Altar Boy at St. Peter's Catholic Church in South Beloit, IL and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit, WI, for over 60 years. He loved to research his family genealogy, traveling with his late wife Evalyn, going to libraries and court houses to gather information to find out more about their heritage. While living in the country, he took great pride in his home and yard, and enjoyed watching the wildlife. Bill was always willing to help and rescue his daughters, day or night throughout their lives. He was a proud grandfather, who bragged about his grandchildren to anyone who would listen. He instilled a sweet tooth to his whole family, his favorite being Evalyn's rhubarb pie. Bill was an avid reader; he most often could be found with a mystery book.
Survivors include his daughters, Peggy (Ray) Book of Baltimore, MD, Ellen (Dan) Rehard of Gillette, WY, Nancy (Jeffrey) Junig of Fond du Lac, WI, and Teresa (Tim) Halom of Roscoe, IL; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Fred Pratt, Paul Pratt, and James Pratt; sisters, Julia Allen and Catherine Johnson.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be made to Beloit Regional Hospice.