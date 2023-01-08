William Pratt

June 3, 1932 - January 3, 2023 Beloit, WI - William H. "Bill" Pratt, 90, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 3, 1932, in South Beloit, IL, the son of Frederick and Mary (Hayes) Pratt. Bill was a 1951 South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. Bill married Evalyn Johnson on April 7, 1952 in St. Peter's Catholic Church of South Beloit, IL. She predeceased him on November 28, 2022.

