William Mcknight

December 14, 2020
Beloit, WI - William B. McKnight was called home to be with his heavenly father in the early morning of December 14th at his home with his sons at his side. Born in Pontotoc, MS on June 6th 1941. He was eldest of 7 children to the late Marvin and Rena Mae (Bradford) McKnight. William at an early age, left his birth home, and moved to Beloit, WI with his family in search a better life. Shortly after in arriving in Beloit, William found employment at Lock Joint Corp.
(Cretex) in So. Beloit IL. William was a metal fabricator, a job he enjoyed working for an impressive 40+ years, before retiring 2007. William who was affectionally known as "Butch" to his friends and family. Pop to his sons and Grandad to his beloved grand children. Butch was an avid gardener for most of his adult life, despite his hard work and dedication to perfecting his garden, He shared most of his vegetables each year with his family and friends, keeping little for himself. Butch was a true family man, who loved his family dearly! He was always supportive of them by attending birthday celebrations, Graduations as well as Weddings, even those that where a plane ride away, despite his fear of flying. Butch really enjoyed driving his beloved Silverado truck always, listening to the Blues station. Every year he took a road trip back to Pontotoc, MS, whether it was to attend class/family reunions or to simply take friends or family there for a visit. He was always up for a trip. Butch was a very loyal, caring, loving and honorable man. His unconditional devotion to family and passion for life, was not only admired by his loved ones and friends, but also by others who might have the opportunity of meeting him. The things that will undoubtedly be missed is his interesting, yet LONG conversations no matter the topic. And sitting with him watching countless hours of Westerns, something he really loved to do William leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Peggy (Golden) McKnight; three sons, Bobby C. (Holly) McKnight of Essex Junction, Vermont, and Dennis Butch McKnight, and Marshall McKnight, both of Beloit, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; like a
granddaughter, Juliet Gallagher; like a grandson, Noah Gallagher; sisters, Margaret Beny of
Pontotoc, Mississippi, Betherine Gantt of Chicago, Illinois, and Darlene Willis of Mississippi;
brothers, Marvin McKnight, Jr., and Mark McKnight, both of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host
of other relatives and friends.