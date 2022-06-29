January 23, 1937 - June 25, 2022
Oconomowoc, WI - William Mauel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 25th at Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI. His siblings knew him as "Billy", friends knew him as "Bill", and students knew him as "Señor Mauel".
Bill was born on January 23rd, 1937, to Barbara (Mares) and Orlando Mauel in Beloit, WI. He spoke often and fondly of his childhood as a young member of a large, loving Catholic family in Beloit, Wisconsin. He attended Brother Dutton primary school to 8th grade, where Latin was taught each year, then, Beloit Catholic High School, where he excelled at basketball and baseball. Once Bill's brothers left for college, his parents rented the vacated bedrooms to Beloit College students, with one serendipitously leaving behind a tennis racquet. Bill taught himself to play tennis with it, challenging better players and ultimately winning several city and state tournaments in Beloit.
Attending Loras College, he majored in Spanish and competed as the top singles player on the tennis team. After going on to earn a master's degree in Spanish from the University of New Mexico, Bill returned to Beloit Catholic High, but this time to start his first teaching position. In a "trial by fire" first year, Bill taught Spanish I & II, basic mathematics, algebra, geometry, and physical education, while also coaching basketball and tennis. Bill formed Beloit Catholic's first tennis team, coaching the team one year to a Parochial School State Championship.
It was during this time, a young Patricia Sheahan was working in Beloit and seeking tennis lessons. Her landlady pointed to the Mauel family home just down the block. Pat called for lessons, Bill and Pat fell in love, and later were married in Beloit.
After seven years teaching in Beloit, Bill and Pat moved to Oconomowoc, WI to start a family, where he was hired to teach Spanish and coach tennis. In 1972, Bill, along with Enriqueta Rodriguez, his English teaching counterpart in Mexico City, formed Grupo Amistad (Friendship Group), a high school foreign exchange program that influenced lives of countless students and host families, boosting foreign language enrollment, and fostering appreciation for foreign cultures and languages for 26 years. Bill considered Grupo Amistad to be one of his greatest accomplishments, due to the enduring friendships and lifechanging experiences it provided so many. Señor Mauel's students likely remember his enthusiastic teaching style and propensity to break into song during class. Bill retired in 1997 after a 36-year teaching career.
Bill and his beloved "Patsy Belle" traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad in retirement and adored spending time with their children & grandchildren. He was an avid rummage sailor and a lifelong shade tree mechanic. Bill will be remembered for his devotion to teaching, kind adventurous spirit, and desire to better the world he shared.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia Mauel, children Valerie (Steven) Mullins, Stephen Mauel, and David Mauel, sister Eleanor (Larry) Christofferson, sister-in-law Ruth (Robert) Mauel, daughter-in-law Rebekka Olsen, grandchildren, Grace Mullins, Jessica Mullins, and Daniel Mauel, and nieces and nephews, Elliott, Cale, Andy, Adam, and Gabrielle Mauel, Casey, Kevin, Scott, Martin and Fritz Christofferson, Connie Senz, Tisha Rollette, Mathew, Michael and Tim Mills, Monica Barrie, Amy Spangler, Mark and Jay
Payleitner, Mary Kay Coleman, Susan Curran, Paige Wenk, Ryan and Brandon Sheahan, and Shawn and Nathan Swanson.
He was predeceased by his parents Orlando and Barbara (Mares) Mauel, brothers Robert & Marvin, and sisters, Mary Ann, Phyllis, Margie (Kenneth) Payleitner, and Ginny (Jerry) Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation in William's name to the Alzheimer Association.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 10:00-12:00pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church (995 S. Silver Lake St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow.
Services in care of Pagenkopf Funeral Home