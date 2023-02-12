William M. Cunningham

February 1, 1951 - February 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - William Morris Cunningham Jr., 72, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving wife, Jo and sister, Brenda.
He was born on February 1, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Ruth (Doris) Cunningham Sr. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UW Madison in 1973, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Bill graduated from Valparaiso University in 1976, where he was awarded a J.D. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Alpha Psi, both honorary fraternities and Phi Alpha Delta, a law fraternity. He married Grace Joanna LaRosa on September 30, 1995 in Milwaukee, WI.
Throughout the course of his career, he served as a certified public accountant and a lawyer for 45 years, receiving the Martindale-Hubbell distinguished attorney award twice. He was a senior VP at the First Wisconsin Trust Company and managed the international accounting firm of KPMG. The most important part of his career for Bill was being an organist for 57 years and choir director for numerous churches over the years including, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Second Congregational Church, St. Thomas Catholic Church, St. John's Lutheran Church, and Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church all in Beloit, and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. He previously served on the board of directors for the Angel Museum, the Finley auto board, was past president of the Beloit Chamber of Commerce and member of the Wisconsin State Bar. Bill was a co-host on a radio show in Beloit in the 90's. He went to Washington D.C. to advocate for pancreatic cancer and put on several concerts in Beloit to raise awareness and donations for pancreatic cancer research.
Survivors include his loving wife, Grace "Jo" Cunningham; stepson, Robert Wilcox; grandson, Anthony (Alexandria) Wilcox; great granddaughter, Kollins Jo Wilcox; siblings, Barbara (Gary) Symanski, Brenda (Jeff) Hansen, Robert (Ellen) Cunningham; sisters-in-law, Maria (Jerry Gulliksen) Burns and Kathy Smith; many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends; and will be missed by his dog, Winston.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Major Smith.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice, the Froedtert Cancer Center, and all who helped with aid and prayer.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 822 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A private family inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.