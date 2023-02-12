William M. Cunningham
February 1, 1951 - February 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - William Morris Cunningham Jr., 72, of Beloit, WI, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving wife, Jo and sister, Brenda.

He was born on February 1, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of William and Ruth (Doris) Cunningham Sr. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UW Madison in 1973, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Bill graduated from Valparaiso University in 1976, where he was awarded a J.D. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Alpha Psi, both honorary fraternities and Phi Alpha Delta, a law fraternity. He married Grace Joanna LaRosa on September 30, 1995 in Milwaukee, WI.

