William M. "Bill" Reinert

March 31, 1929 - November 30, 2022 Beloit, WI - William M. Reinert Sr. age 93 of Beloit died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born March 31, 1929, to Eugene and Esta (Arndt) Reinert in Aberdeen, SD. Bill graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1947 and he also attended the Kellogg school of management at Northwestern University. He married Alta McMahon September 16, 1950, and she preceded him in death on April 27, 1988. Bill worked at Beloit Corp for 37 years until his retirement. He was a former president of the Toastmaster's in Beloit and happy to MC for his class reunions. In the 1960's, Bill worked on the former governor Knowles commission on state resources, was a committee member of the Boy scouts at First Methodist Church and on the building committee at Church. He married Doris (Crawley) Blohm on May 11, 1991, and they enjoyed 31 years together. Bill enjoyed old cars and car shows. He especially enjoyed his white Cadillac convertible, and his Model T. Bill was an avid reader, a talented dancer and skilled domino player. He and Doris cherished family time. They enjoyed traveling to area casinos and rooting for the Packers and Badgers. Bill will be remembered as a kind, gentleman with a humble heart.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Reinert; his three children, Bill (Christy) Reinert, Jr.; Pam (John) Curatolo and Cindy Reinert; Doris's three children, Kathy (Randy) Loescher; Randy (Becky) Blohm and Curt (Kelly) Blohm; his nine grandchildren, Anthony (Kaitlin) Curatolo, Phillip (Deborah) Curatolo, Michael Reinert, Jacob (Katie) Reinert, Derek (Melissa) Loescher, Erin (Jason) DeZwarte, Sarah (Georges) Hanna, Kristina (Dan) Mowers & Danielle Blohm; fourteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Alta, his brother, Bob and his sister, Beverly.
Bill's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday December 9, 2022, at REDEEMER Ev. COVENANT CHURCH, 2500 Prairie Avenue, Beloit with Pastor Chris Carlson officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Church. Burial will be private. Memorials to Redeemer Ev. Covenant Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.