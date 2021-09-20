William L Murray

June 1, 1932 - September 14, 2021
Troutdale, OR - William Leo Murray, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 14 at his home in Portland, OR where he lived with his daughter Patricia and her family. William was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marcella, and sisters Marilyn and Judy.
William was born and raised in Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit Memorial HS in 1952. He loved and excelled at sports, including high school football, track and field and basketball. He also loved downhill skiing, ski jumping, golf and water sports. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to travel and his family enjoyed many great vacations over the years. A trip to Rome in 2016 with three of his children was one of his most beloved trips. One highlight of that trip was being within close proximity to Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican.
William was a veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. It was during this time that he met and married Amelia Chapa in 1954. Amelia was born and raised in Devine, TX and they met during his military service in San Antonio and El Paso, TX. They later had four children and were married until her death in 2013. After military service, he became a Sheet Metal Journeyman and worked in the HVAC construction industry for over 35 years. William loved to work with his hands and build things, including a beautiful cottage in Northern Wisconsin, that his family enjoyed for many years. He also loved to carve wooden objects and paint them.
William was a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his family. William and Amelia raised their children in Green Bay, WI and he loved to follow the Green Bay Packers. His children knew that he loved them dearly and that he was always there for them throughout life’s ups and downs. He and his wife Amelia later lived in Fort Collins, CO, Gresham, OR and Lytle, TX. He was a devout man of faith and was active in the Catholic Church throughout his life, including volunteer service with the Knights of Columbus.
William had a great sense of humor and was always considered the life of the party. His Irish heritage made him a great story-teller. He will be missed by scores of loving family and friends. He is survived by his four children, William Murray Jr (Margie), Teresa Williquette (Danny), Michael Murray (Kelly) and Patricia Baker (Rich). He also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on October 6, 2021 at 10 am at Resthaven Funeral Home, Loveland, CO. Rev. James K Goggins will conduct the service.