William K "Bill" Bond

July 18, 1940 - January 16, 2021
Roscoe, IL - William "Bill" K. Bond, 80, passed away peacefully at his ancestral home on McCurry Rd. surrounded by family. Bill was born at Rockford Memorial Hospital to the late O. Jack and Connie (McCurry) Bond and grew up with his brother, Bob who preceded him in death. Bill celebrated 52 years of marriage to Jane (Grose) and is survived by their two children, Kathryn (Mark) Severn of Roscoe, IL and Steven (Heather) Bond of Fox River Grove, IL; his four grandchildren, Joslyn, Kara, Hailey, and Grant; five foster sons, Larry, Sean, Nate, Everett, and Reyle; and many extended family members.
An avid genealogist, Bill celebrated the impact his ancestors had on the Roscoe/Rockton townships over the last 95 years. Bill left Roscoe to attend Lawrence University and the University of Washington in Seattle; he and Jane then lived abroad teaching at the Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile. But he always returned to his northern Illinois roots, finishing his career with 34 years as a Masters-educated history teacher at Harlem Junior High.
Bill and Jane traveled to over 80 countries across seven continents. He loved meeting people, photography and different cultures, and his diverse experiences informed the four books he authored - his crowning accomplishment being "One Face in a Million" that was professionally published last summer.
He was a long-standing active member of the Roscoe United Methodist Church and was involved with its serving teams to the Rockford Rescue Mission / Soup Kitchen and South Dakota Indian reservation.
A private funeral service will be held at the church before interment at the Roscoe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rockford Rescue Mission. The family would like to thank the nurses and chaplain of Beloit Regional Hospice for their incomparable kindness to Bill in his final weeks.