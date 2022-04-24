Beloit, WI - William J. Starling, 87, of Beloit, Wis. died April 21, 2022 in his home.
He was born March 15, 1935 in Beloit to Robert and Agnes (Douglas) Starling. He graduated in 1953 from Beloit Memorial High School and married Betty Jane Antonson in 1958. Bill was the shipping manager at McNeany's department store in Beloit until it closed, and then worked at Taylor Freezer in Rockton, Ill. until he retired.
Survivors include his children, Michael (Jill) Starling of La Crosse, Wis.; Suzanne (Donald) Wessels of Monroe, Wis., and Toni Starling of Lakewood, Colo.; two grandchildren, Adam Schuldt of Verona, Wis., and Elizabeth (Jon) Swartz of Milwaukee, Wis.; two great-grandchildren Colin and Benjamin Swartz; two brothers Richard (Karen) Starling of Beloit and Jerome (Carol) Starling of North Glenn, Colo.; sister-in-law Eleanor Starling of Groveport, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, parents and brother Donald "DJ" Starling.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Phil Allen officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Beloit Public Library.