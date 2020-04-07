May 18, 1931 - April 4, 2020
Durand ,IL -- William J. McCorkle, 88, of Durand, IL died at 7:50 pm Saturday April 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, in Javon Bea Hospital after a brief illness. He was born May 18, 1931 in East Moline, IL the son of Donald W. & Kora K. (Hacker) McCorkle. Bill graduated from East Moline High School the Class of 1949. He continued his education at Worshams College of Mortuary Science, graduating the Class of 1952 as Valedictorian. He married Margie Mae Clarke in East Moline, IL on June 30, 1956. Bill owned and operated McCorkle Furniture and Funeral Home in Durand, IL and expanded the funeral homes to Pecatonica and Rockton, IL. He also owned and operated Don Smith Furniture in Freeport, IL. Bill loved the Durand area and the people who live here. For over 60 years Bill has respectfully, compassionately and tenderly cared for each family. He enjoyed his many outings, dinners, coffees and just visiting with everyone. Member of Durand United Methodist Church, Durand Masonic A.M. & A.F. Lodge #302, Freeport Lodge #315, and Durand Lions Club. He was active in many community and civic organizations in Durand, Pecatonica, Rockton, Roscoe and South Beloit, IL. Bill was an avid fisherman, hunter and trap shooter visiting many shooting clubs.
Survivors include: daughter, Melinda McCorkle, Shorewood, IL; sons, Dennis (Tami) McCorkle, Cosby, TN and Brian (Kristell) McCorkle, Durand; daughter-in-law, Bonnie McCorkle, Monroe, WI; grandchildren Robin (Nick) Tousley, Kelly, Steven (Nicole) McCorkle, Michael, Samuel McCorkle, Marissa, Ella and Grant McCorkle; great grandchildren Ella, Killian, Penelope, Daniel and Bella. He is predeceased by his parents, wife and son Michael Joseph McCorkle, Sr.
Private funeral ceremonies will be held. Final resting place will be Durand Township Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a heart felt thank you to his personal caretaker Soli for all the compassionate and tender loving care given to our Dad.
