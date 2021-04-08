William J. Johnson

October 16, 1947 - April 3, 2021
Beloit, WI - William Joseph Johnson was born on 10/16/1947 in Chicago Ill, the son of Burton Johnson and Dorothy Dalton. Reassigned to Guard the Gates of Heaven on 04/03/2021 10:43pm until relieved by the next Marine.
He Enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to see Combat in Vietnam. He went to bootcamp 03-09-1966 in San Diego CA. Prior to arrival he said he "saw grown men cry for the first time at the military processing station" they had all the volunteers and draftees in a gym. A Sgt came out and lined all the draftees' side by side, walked to the half way point and drew his arm down, "for all of you to the right of my arm "Welcome to the Marine Corps" and he said some just dropped to their knees crying. After bootcamp and his MOS training field artillery. He was selected to become a Scout Dog Handler and traveled off to Morocco where the USMC trained Scout Dogs "trained the handlers" before the handlers would go off to Vietnam. You first had to earn the respect and confidence of the dog and build a bond that is indescribable.
It was here he met his closest Marine Corps Friends. For an approximately a year this group of Marines bonded together. For the most part they had not seen combat yet. Battle fatigue was not yet in their blood, the grew close, trained hard and according to my father "the Morocco the Marines experienced a life like no other when they went out in town" and I will leave it at that for now. "We were all green, we all went out together, every race and greed, there was no segregation and his pictures confirm. His closest friend. They would later serve in Vietnam together. After they had been in Vietnam for some time and had experience countless patrols in their area of operations, they received a new Lt. and the Lt. switched them on their regular areas that they patrolled. Both of their dogs new their zones what old smell cone zones were, terrain, etc. Between the two they decided to trade missions and take each other's spot. His friend was hit by a mine, and my father thought he was killed as he lost both legs. That decision tormented my father for life. It was 31 year of researching my father/records to find his old wounded friend and reunite the two. When I first read my father's, military records it answered so many of my own questions.
He was well known for famous pig roasts, remodeling, building remote controlled aircraft, fishing, reading hot rod magazines, and most of all his love for riding motorcycles, and being there if you needed someone and didn't ask for anyone. Many people found him standing by their side as they woke up from car accidents in the hospital.
William was a 100% disabled Combat Veteran from his heart alone, not to mention Diabetes from Agent Orange and many other conditions from Agent Orange. While being Chief of Police he was in the life-threatening car accident where he was dramatically flown to UW Madison on life flight.
William's life was service to his unit, corps, god and country. He found god through his 12-step program. Being sober was one of his greatest accomplishments for over 35 years. He loved serving his country and his community as a police officer and probation officer.
One of his visitors during his last days was an old friend of Williams, another man named Bill. Bill wrote "R.I.P. William "Willie" Johnson... you fought many battles right up to the end. You held my hand and looked me in the eyes and told me "I'm not afraid and we have seen worse my friend". I know, I know Willie!! Your body and mind are clear of illnesses now. "Your brothers and sisters are welcoming you to Valhalla. Rest easy my friend and enjoy your seat at the table. You have earned it." Bill Fitters
Lastly you got to hold the hand of a beautiful lady you never got to meet on the night you passed. Her name is Sarah and she helped me tuck you in one last time, we were with you and your final wish was answered.
Thank you so much Jason from Janesville Police Department for coming late in the evening before Easter to perform the last rights for my father. Your service will forever be remembered as I hope my fathers as well.
Here is just a little of what my father did in his life. US Marine Corps 03/09/1966 - 02/20/1970 Active Duty, Navy Commendation Medal (wCombat "V"), Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service medal (x/2*), Vietnam campaign medal Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Gross Unit Citation W/Palm National Defense Service Medal. "On 12 August 1969, the Battalion Cantonment came under hostile ground attack. Reacting instantly, he ably maneuvered his men into advantageous firing positions and directed accurate fire at the advancing enemy soldiers. Alertly observing two wounded Marines at a Machine Gun position, Sergeant Johnson, with complete disregard for his own safety, moved across the hazardous terrain to his injured companions and, manning the weapon, delivered accurate suppressive fire on the North Vietnamese Army Soldiers, repelling the enemy force. By his initiative, superb professionalism and loyal devotion to duty, Sergeant Johnson earned the respect of all who served with him and upheld the finest traditions of the Marine Corps and of the United States Naval Service." Lt. Gen. Buse Combat Distinguishing Device is authorized. Certificate of Achievement in support of the Brook Army Medical Center mission for Operation Desert Storm. Army Service Ribbon National Service Defense Medal (second award), Army Lapel Button, Activation for Operation Desert Shield Desert Storm, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal 1st oak leaf cluster, sharpshooter badge/ hand grenade. La Salle University BA Criminal Justice Management with Honors Cum Laude.
He was survived by his beautiful companion "Bella", his sons and daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Larry, Doris Bass, Ken and Denise. Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Burton, other relatives Jerry Bass, Al Fenne, Betty Johnson, sisters, Judy and Janet and brother, David.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin, with visitation starting at noon. Burial in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477