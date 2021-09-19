William J. Greenlee

Beloit, WI - William James Greenlee, 83, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Willowick Memory Care in Beloit, WI.
He was born on July 26, 1938 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert H. and Elizabeth A. (Paden) Greenlee. Bill attended South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He married Joan Zarnstorff on September 3, 1960 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beloit, WI.
Bill was a former partner in the Greenlee - West Auto Body Shop on Park Road for many years. He was known for his talents to make a damaged car look new again. He was a perfectionist. He retired from McCleary Industries after many years of service. Bill was a huge NASCAR fan and loved Dale Earnhardt, Dale Junior and Harry Gant. He enjoyed traveling to racetracks across the country to see his favorite drivers. We all affectionately called him NASCAR Willie.
Survivors include his daughters, Kerri (Jack) Grawe of Davidson, NC, Kathi (Todd) Weberg of Beloit, WI, Kris (Mike) Navarra of Machesney Park, IL; son, Alan James "AJ" (Tracy) Greenlee of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Meghan (Michael) O'Hara of Simpsonville, SC, Whitney (Mel) Hansen of Waupun, WI, Elizabeth (Josh) Blascoe of Cherry Valley, IL, Lacy Weberg of Milwaukee, WI, Lauren (Alex) Navarra of Machesney Park, IL, Sydney and Aidan Greenlee of Beloit, WI; five great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Joanne) Greenlee of Machesney Park, IL; sister-in-law, Diane Greenlee of Beloit, WI; nieces and nephews, Amy (David) Kettle of Janesville, WI, Lisa (Hans) Kaliher of Aurora, CO, and Robert Carl (Amanda) Greenlee of Rockton, IL; several cousins including, Joyce Ronan of Beloit, WI.
He was predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Joan; brother, David Greenlee; infant twin brother and sister, Robert and Barbara.
A Memorial Service will be conducted for Bill at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 with a Visitation of Remembrance from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI with Deacon Jim Davis officiating. Social distancing and face mask are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Beloit Regional Hospice or Alzheimer's Association.