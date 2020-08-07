May 26, 1943 - July 27, 2020
Beloit, WI -- William Henry Golden, 77, of Beloit, WI entered into eternal life, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3:29 p.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital. God saw him getting weary, and the road getting rough, so he sent a angel down from heaven to bring his son home. William was born on May 26, 1943 in Pontotoc, MS, the son of Watson and Lottie Bell (Beckham) Golden. William was called "Bill" by his friends who knew and loved him. William was united in holy matrimony to Havis Golden. Bill worked at General Motors in Janesville, WI, as an assembler, retiring after 32 years. He also owned his own carpet cleaning business for many years. He was a member of the W.B. Kennedy Lodge Masonic Temple. William will be fondly remembered as a man who loved and took care of his family.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Havis Golden; three devoted children: James Golden (Becky), Verena (Johnnie) Luckett, and Jenna Golden, all of Beloit, WI; three sisters: Fannie Stevenson of Memphis, TN, Peggy (Butch) McKnight of Beloit, WI, Betty (Roy) Cain of Columbus, OH, one brother, Lavern (Daisy) Golden of Beloit, WI; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends (special friend of the family, Kim Grzybowski). He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings: Bobbie Neal, Katherine, Elaine and James.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday August 10, 2020 at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service 1650 Huebbe Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511. Funeral Service for the family will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday August 10, 2020 at Foster Funeral Home 1650 Huebbe Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511