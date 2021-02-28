August 7, 1938 - February 21, 2021
Beloit, WI - William H. Wortham, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in his home surrounded by family.
He was born on August 7, 1938 in Pontotoc, MS, the son of Clifford and Dempsey (Miller) Wortham. William married Rose L. Martin on April 16, 1961 in Pontotoc, MS.
William was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved drawing semi-trucks and driving his family and friends around. William affectionately known as "Wilmen" and "PawPaw" would go every weekend with his wife to pick up his great granddaughter Alexis to spend time with her. William enjoyed his family time, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren; he would often go out of his way for them.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Lee Wortham of Beloit, WI; daughters, Sherry Lee Wortham and Bobbie Sue (Martin) Conner both of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Edward Martin of Jacksonville, FL, Marcus L. Martin, Arthur T. Conner III, Darrah Conner and Lionel Conner all of Beloit, WI; 20 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Ross) and Gwendolyn Fleming of Pontotoc, MS; nephews, Richard Ross Fleming Jr. of South Carolina, Ronald Fleming of Pontotoc, MS and Vincent Hall of Pontotoc, MS; niece, Katina Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Levolia (James) Chew; step son, John Edward Deal; and grandson, John Fitzgerald Wortham.
A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Sherrick Anderson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.