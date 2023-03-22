William H. Walter

June 1, 1940 - March 20, 2023 Beloit, WI - Willliam H. Walter, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Beloit.

He was born on June 1, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the son of Herman and Alice (Halderson) Walter. William married Betty Erickson on September 28, 1963 in Chicago, IL. Together they raised three children on their farm, Cornerview Farm.

