William H. Walter

June 1, 1940 - March 20, 2023 Beloit, WI - Willliam H. Walter, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Beloit.
He was born on June 1, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the son of Herman and Alice (Halderson) Walter. William married Betty Erickson on September 28, 1963 in Chicago, IL. Together they raised three children on their farm, Cornerview Farm.
William was a hard worker, always working two jobs at the same time. He was formerly employed by Eagle Foods and United Industries. Over the years, William had several job titles: printer, farmer, meat cutter, volunteer fireman, seed corn salesman and mailman. William loved his children, spending time with his grandchildren, and taking the grandkids on many fun vacations! He was a jokester with a great personality, never missing an opportunity to make people laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 59 and 1/2 years, Betty Walter; daughters, Amy (Ken) Hildebrandt and Sarah (Tom) Cary; son, Steve Walter; grandchildren, Michael (Jenny), Kevin (Gaby), Angie (Billy), Ray, James (Macy), Miranda, Nick, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jackson, and William; and nephew, David (Andrea) McCabe.
William was predeceased by his parents and sister, Carolyn (Ed) McCabe.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care and Beloit Regional Hospice for the care given to William.
A Funeral Service for William will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 in the funeral home with a Masonic Service following at 7:30 p.m. by the Morning Star Lodge #10. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Beloit Regional Hospice, or Azura Memory Care of Beloit.