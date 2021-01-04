April 25, 1940 - January 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - William H. Meller, 80, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in his home.
He was born April 25, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the son of Wilbur H. and Ethel B. (Hogan) Meller. William was a 1958 graduate of Hononegah High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. William married Donna Butts on June 22, 1968 in St. Peter Catholic Church, Beloit, WI.
William was formerly employed by Warner Electric for over 33 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, the Rockton American Legion Post #332, Disabled American Veterans and the Rock and Gem Club of Monroe, WI. William was taught by his father at a young age to be a lapidarist and he enjoyed making spears and polishing rocks. He loved gardening and being with his dogs, Ben, Rusty and Molly.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Meller of Beloit, WI; nephew, Bob (Valerie) Meller of Janesville, WI; niece, Kathy (Brian) Stuempges of LaCrosse, WI; sisters-in-law, Joan Meller of Rockton, IL and Debbie (Ron) Owens of Beloit, WI; brothers-in-law, Jim Butts of Sturtevant, WI, and Jerry Butts of Janesville, WI.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, David Meller; sisters-in-law, Diane Butts and Paula Butts and nephew, Darrell Owens.
Funeral service for William will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL, with Military Rites accorded by the Rockton American Legion Post # 332. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in his name to Mercy Hospice
Online condolences and viewing of funeral service may be viewed at www.daelymurphywisch.com