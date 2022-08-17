Fort Wayne, IN - William G. Tracy Jr., 78 of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Born May 27, 1944 in Tomah, Wisconsin to the late William and Marion (Thom) Tracy Sr. Bill retired from General Motors after 54 years of service. During his retirement he was a shuttle driver for Glenbrook Dodge and helped manage Penguin Point for over 20 years. He was a devoted AA member for 46 years. Bill had a passion for golfing, car club cruising, and spending time with his family especially the backyard fires. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan "Sue" (Rydberg) Tracy, children, Tina Dare, Lori (Steve) Miller, William (Kim) Tracy III, Erin Kinsella, Shannon Kinsella and Ryan Tracy- Strader; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Laura Farrington and Sarah Tracy. Bill was also preceded in passing by his sister, Mary (John) Lenz. A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Central Christian Church of Christ Chapel 2460 Milwaukee Road Beloit, WI 53511. Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Susan Tracy. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.
