William G. "Bill" Freeman

Scottsdale, AZ - William ("Bill") G. Freeman passed away on January 29, 2022 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ following a battle with cancer. He was 78 years old.
Bill was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the son of William E. Freeman and Beverly Jane Freeman (nee Mundt).
Bill was raised in Beloit, Wisconsin and graduated from Beloit Catholic High School.
He attended both Aquinas College and Michigan State University.
Bill was heavily involved in auto racing, first as a young driver at local Go Kart tracks and then regional sports car tracks in a Porsche 911 sponsored by Beverly Hills Porsche/Audi, where he was champion in his class one year.
In the late 1970's he teamed up with actor Paul Newman to form the Newman Freeman racing team which was a dominant force in the Can-Am circuit for years. They also had a car entered in the Indianapolis 500 for a few years, setting the fastest qualifying lap ever for a stock block engine manufactured by Dan Gurney.
Bill later got involved in manufacturing prototype cars, such as the Shelby Cobra, and stayed involved with brokering classic cars.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothea ("Dodie") Freeman, two brothers, Bradley and Scott and his nephews, Brent Freeman and Brady Freeman, as well as his niece, Molly Freeman. He was predeceased by his nephew, Jeffrey Freeman.
There will be no public services. Instead Bill's life will be celebrated in private by his family.
