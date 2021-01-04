January 6, 1931 - December 31, 2020
Beloit, WI - William F. Kepler age 89 of Beloit died Thursday December 31, 2020 in his home. He was born January 6, 1931 to the late Elmer and Elisabeth (Belke) Kepler in Richland County, WI. William graduated from Richland Center High School, class of 1949. He enlisted into the U.S. Army on May 21, 1951 and served his Country until his honorable discharge on December 16, 1956. William married Irma Wagner on May 14, 1977. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2005. He worked at the Beloit Corp for 37 1/2 years until his retirement in 1993. William was a member of the Beloit Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Beloit VFW Post 2306. He married Norma Thingvold on October 12, 2006 in the WI Dells. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2020. William enjoyed a good martini and his annual trip to the casino in the Dells. He was active with all family events and especially enjoyed attending family birthday parties. William will be remembered as an avid Cub and Packer fan.
He is survived by his three step children, Jeannette (Jeff) Vandervort, Joyce (Jerry) Johns-Burton and Jean Lyga; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews. He is further survived by his other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Gretchen Fischer & Pauline Lee, and his brothers, Darwin, Wilford, Downey, Robert & James Kepler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living and especially the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave William.
William's Funeral Service will be 12:30 p.m. on Thursday January 7, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received in Thursday in the Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites by VFW Post 2306 and interment will follow at Floral Lawns. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit, WI 362-2000