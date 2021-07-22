William E, Celeste

July 18, 2021
Racine, WI - William E. "Bill" Celeste, age 73, former Vice-President of Purchasing at Patch Products, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, on Tuesday July 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p. and at church on Tuesday from 10;00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Richard Catholic Church or St. Catherine's High School have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
