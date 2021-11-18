William Douglas "Willie" Spencer-Hess

Beloit, WI - William "Willie" Douglas Spencer-Hess, 46, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Willie was born on March 22, 1975 in Beloit, the son of Marcene Spencer and Terry Hess.
Willie loved spending every moment with his family that he could. He liked listening to country music, enjoyed being outside on warm sunny days, going shopping, and musical events at the Central Wisconsin Center.
Willie is survived by his mother Marcene Spencer-Hess; father, Terry Hess; brothers, Dale Straight, and Adam Hess; grandmother, Iris Spencer; nieces, Ashley Hess, Arrayah Hess, Ailene Straight, Rose Straight, Sylvia Straight; nephews Adam Hess Jr, Devan Straight, Isaac Straight, Colt Straight; aunts, Nyla (Frank) McKeon, Anita Wiemer, Julie (Rich) Kramer, and Joan Straight; uncles, Roger Spencer, and John (Cindy) Spencer. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Seldon Spencer, and Don E. Hess Sr; grandmother, Betty J. Hess; brother, Conan P. Straight; and cousin, Tammy Taylor.
Services are 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Spencer-Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.