February 19, 1952 - April 6, 2021
Trenton, WI - William David "Billy" Wilson, age 69, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Washington County Hospital in Washington, Iowa.
There will be no service per the family's request. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Billy was born February 19, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William E. and Mildred E. (Faircloth) Wilson. The family moved to Beloit, Wisconsin in 1952 for employment opportunities and better schools for their sons. Billy was a member of the Beloit Memorial High School Class of 1970. His father was a talented guitar player and taught Billy how to play. In addition to music, Billy liked fast cars, hunting, fishing, and his dogs; most notably his black Labrador, "Partner."
Billy is survived by his three daughters: Corina, Amanda and Allison; granddaughter, Emma; grandson, Rhett; and one brother, Jim (Marianne) Wilson of Beloit.
He was preceded in death by his parents.